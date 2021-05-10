UPDATE: Suspect, armed with crowbar, recovering after West Valley City officer-involved shooting

MONDAY 5/10/2021 7:51 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley Police have released additional details about an early Monday morning officer-involved shooting.

At around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 4700 W Huntington Street for a suspect breaking windows and trying to get into several homes.

West Valley Police were able to locate the suspect and attempted to make contact with him, who was armed with a crowbar.

An altercation ensued, with one officer deploying a taser, which was ineffective. As the altercation continued, West Valley Police say an officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

The shooting happened right outside Shelley Gallagos’ home.

“I guess the bangs we heard were the shots and then he is out there screaming the cops are trying to keep him down,” Gallagos said. Cops are coming from all directions I had my granddaughter here and she was scared”.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for surgery and is now recovering. Police say the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave.

Unified Police are now investigating the incident.

Original Story: Officer-involved shooting in West Valley City under investigation

MONDAY 5/10/2021 6:13 a.m.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Investigators are in West Valley City following an early morning officer-involved shooting.

Authorities tell ABC4 that a 911 call came in about 1 a.m. as a residential burglary in progress. The suspect was allegedly breaking windows, trying to get inside homes near 4800 W 3855 South.

Officers say they attempted to use a Taser on the suspect, but it was not effective.

One officer then reportedly shot the suspect, who is currently in surgery but expected to survive.

No officers were injured, but the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. Unified Police are not investigating the incident.