Officer-involved shooting in Riverdale

Shooting happened after officers encountered an armed suicidal male

Posted: May 23, 2019 / 05:25 AM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 06:46 AM MDT

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) - An officer-involved shooting happened in Riverdale late Wednesday night.

Lt. Casey Warren, of the Riverdale Police Department, says officers responded to the Cherry Creek Apartments at 1551 West. Riverdale Road, on a report of an armed suicidal male.

Lt. Warren says that when officers arrived they tried for some time to peacefully resolve the situation. He says officers eventually encountered the armed male and shots were fired by the officers.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and Lt. Warren says no officers were injured in the incident.

Lt. Warren says the Weber County Attorney's Office Critical Incident Task Force responded to the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

 

