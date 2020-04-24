Officer injured in Ogden shooting

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A law enforcement officer was injured in a shooting incident in Ogden Thursday night.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Kershaw Street and Quincy Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
It was reported that an officer was injured in the incident, but that person’s condition is not known at this time.
ABC4 News has a crew at the scene gathering more information.
This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
