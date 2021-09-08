Officer, individual injured in Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – An officer and an individual have been hospitalized after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Sandy.

Sandy Police tell ABC4 the SWAT team was serving a search warrant at the Arcadia Apartments at around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning near State Street and 9000 South.

A member of the SWAT team and an occupant of an apartment were struck by gunfire. Both have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

The Arcadia Apartments in Sandy, Utah, where a SWAT team member was shot while serving a search warrant on Sept. 8, 2021. An occupant of the apartment was also injured. (Sandy Police)

Sandy Police say it is unknown what relationship the individual injured had with the search warrant being served, or what the search warrant was for. Authorities are describing this as a “worst-case scenario,” adding officers were just trying to do their job and serve the search warrant.

Authorities report there is no ongoing danger to the community.

Sandy Police are asking anyone who may have captured the incident on surveillance video or has any other information to contact them.