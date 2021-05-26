Officer, already involved in civil suit, arrested for assault in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – An officer already involved in a civil lawsuit following a violent incident with protesters has been arrested for assaulting a man in Saratoga Springs.

Arresting documents say officers were called to a physical fight between two men on W. Appaloosa Drive. Upon arrival, officers were able to separate the two men.

One told police they had been drinking when they decided to go for a walk. The suspect, identified as Cottonwood Heights Police Officer Jamie Croft, reportedly went back into a garage instead of going on the walk.

The man told police he went back to find out what was going on, and Croft allegedly attacked him. Both men then received minor physical injuries.

Police say they spoke with Croft, who said they had been playing beer pong when the other man attacked him for no reason. Arresting documents report Croft’s story jumped around “and he seemed to be very upset.” He allegedly admitted to being under the influence of alcohol.

Croft is listed as a defendant in a separate civil lawsuit filed against Cottonwood Heights Police regarding their handling of a protest in 2020. The family of Zane Jones, who was shot and killed by police in 2018, is accusing the department of mishandling the protest, which was intended to draw attention to police violence.

Croft allegedly “singled out and targeted” Jones’ brother “to retaliate against the James family for speaking out about Zane’s death” during the protest.