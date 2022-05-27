COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4) – After reviewing new evidence, officials have found that a collision between an officer and a man who was fatally shot by that officer, was not justified.

Although the collision was not justified, officials say they will not file criminal charges against Officer Casey Davies because there isn’t enough evidence for the charge.

On May 29, 2018, 19-year-old Zane James robbed two stores with an airsoft gun in Sandy.

An officer, Davies, was on his way to work when he saw that James’ dirtbike matched the description of a suspect accused of two armed robberies in Sandy.

Davies attempted to pull James over, but investigators say he took off. The pursuit ended in the area of 6647 South and 2200 East after officials say Davies shot James. He died two days later of complications from the shooting.

On Friday, a letter from the Salt Lake County District Attorney announced that criminal charges would not be filed against Davies because they don’t believe Davies intentionally used deadly force during the incident.

Officials said it is likely that Davies’ car could qualify as a deadly weapon but there’s not enough evidence to bring criminal charges.