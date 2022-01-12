Off-duty Millard County deputy, teen daughter injured after train collides with car

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An off-duty Millard County Deputy and his 14-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries after a train collided with their car Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened in Delta, Utah around 4:50 p.m.

The off-duty deputy was driving westbound with his daughter on 1000 South when the car approached a railroad crossing with a stop sign.

Officials said the driver failed to yield to a southbound traveling train which then collided with the car.

The Ford Explorer rolled over several times before landing upside down off of the road.

Both the off-duty deputy and his 14-year-old daughter were airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries, but law enforcement officials say they are “hopeful” the pair will survive.

The crash remains under investigation.