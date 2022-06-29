SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah is hosting the Of Love Tournament at the end of July.

The tennis and pickleball tournament is a “celebration of life, hope and friendships” shared over the course of a week, with the mission of bringing the tennis and diabetic communities together in a fun and family-friendly environment in order to raise money for juvenile diabetes research.

Their goal is to support local researchers and to promote tennis in Utah, all in the memory of Ardene R. Bullard, who was “passionate about tennis and caring for her granddaughter” who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at only 18 months old.

The tennis tournament will be hosted from July 30 to August 6, while the pickleball tournament will be held July 28 to July 30.

The event party will be held July 30 at the University of Utah Eccles Tennis Center, boasting “food trucks, games, player packet pickup, family social” and more, while the pickleball tournament will be held at the Farmington Recreation Center Pickleball Courts.

(Courtesy: Of Love Tournament)

Beneficiaries from event donations include the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Research Division of the University of Utah Diabetes & Endocrinology Center and the Utah Tennis Foundation.

Donations from sponsors and community members, Of Love is able to provide direct support to the lifesaving research done in the field of childhood diabetes.