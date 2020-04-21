Obstruction & tampering: Double murder suspect’s wife jailed

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Police continued their search for double homicide suspect Albert Enoch Johnson Tuesday as his wife sat behind bars in the Salt Lake County Jail.

On Monday Sgt. J.C. Holt of the West Jordan Police Department named Mr. Johnson as the suspect in the murders of Tony and Katherine Butterfield at their home as their three young children slept upstairs.

Police believe that 29-year-old Sina Anne Johnson knows exactly what happened at the Butterfield’s house early Saturday morning but she’s not telling.

Mrs. Johnson was booked on felony counts of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. According to the probable cause statement, she spoke to her husband before and after the murders.

“They believe that Mrs. Johnson had information to this investigation that she…willfully withheld. She was untruthful with the officers,” Sgt. Holt said Tuesday. “Additionally, they determined or they believed and suspected that she was also responsible for damaging or trying to discard some items that were of evidentiary value in the case.”

Sgt. Holt said some of those items have been recovered but they still don’t know where Mr. Johnson is.

His wife told officers she had purchased a plane ticket to Arizona but would not say why, leading to speculation that he could be there or a different state by now.

“He has some family members in several other states so there’s really connections in a lot of different places,” Sgt. Holt said.

As a result the WJPD has been reaching out to departments in several neighboring states, eager to get their hands on Mr. Johnson and maybe then, some answers.

“It’s kind of hard just having it be unknown right now,” Sgt. Holt said. “That there’s a person out there that was responsible for this that has not been taken into custody. There’s just a lot of things that people are questioning, a lot of what-ifs. Time is very much of the essence for us and that’s why we continue to work so hard on it.”

Sgt. Holt said his department has received several good tips from the public but they still need more. If you know anything about this case, call West Jordan Police Dispatch at 801-840-4000.

