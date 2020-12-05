Nuzzles & Co. extends Pop-Up Pet Pantry

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Food pantries might be struggling to meet the needs of food insecurity but we can’t forget our four-legged friends must be fed too.

How can you feed pets when you can’t even feed your family? Nuzzles & Co. is addressing the needs of animals by providing free food and supplies to struggling Utah families by extending their Pop-Up Pet Pantry through Dec. 20.

“We are so thankful to the community members who stop by and donate food and funds during

these pet drives”, said Caitlin Cruz, events coordinator. “We go right out and buy more food for the

animals who need it most – thanks animal lovers for spreading the love!”

This Sunday, Dec. 6, from 3:00-5:00* p.m. Uthans can look for the Nuzzles vehicle, staff and volunteers in the Rose Park, Smith’s Marketplace parking lot.

Nuzzles & Co. Pop-Up Pet Pantry December Schedule:

● ROSE PARK- Dec. 6, 3-5* pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 1174 W 600 N, SLC, UT

● MAGNA- Dec. 13, 3-5* pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 8055 W 3500 S, Magna, UT

● ROSE PARK- Dec. 20, 3-5* pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 1174 W 600 N, SLC, UT

(*3:00-5:00 pm or as long as supplies last.)

● SUMMIT COUNTY (Peoa)- 24/7 Blue Barrell’s outside entrance food & supply drop off / pick up:

6466 N Highview Rd, Peoa, UT

Pop-Up Pantry Guidelines & Reminders:

● We can only give enough food and litter for one household per car

● Stay in your car and a line will form in the parking lot

● We will support feral cat colonies during the entirety of the food pantry, as long as food lasts

● We will be in PPE, and require that you also wear a face covering and practice social distancing

with us to keep our staff and volunteers safe

● Lastly, please be patient with us as we work to provide the supplies for everyone in need.

Anyone looking to donate can visit: https://nuzzlesandco.org/donate