Nuzzles & Co. continues pop-up pantry through Nov.

Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah recorded record high COVID-19 case numbers Friday. As the numbers continue to rise, Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption announced they will continue giving free pet food and litter to pet owners who are suffering from financial insecurity during the pandemic through Nov. 2020.

See Nuzzles & Co. Pop-Up Pet Pantry November Schedule below:

MAGNA- Nov. 1, 3-6* pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 8055 W 3500 S, Magna, UT

ROSE PARK- Nov. 8, 3-6* pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 1174 W 600 N, SLC, UT

MAGNA- Nov. 15, 3-6* pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 8055 W 3500 S, Magna, UT

ROSE PARK- Nov. 22, 3-6* pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 1174 W 600 N, SLC, UT

MAGNA- Nov. 29, 3-6* pm: Smith’s Marketplace (parking lot) at 8055 W 3500 S, Magna, UT

*3:00-6:00 pm or as long as supplies last

Pop-Up Pantry Guidelines and Reminders are listed below:

We can only give enough food and litter for one household per car.

Stay in your car and a line will form in the parking lot.

We will support feral cat colonies in the last hour of each pantry, do not show up before then for colony support.

We will be in PPE, and require that you also wear a face covering and practice social distancing with us to keep our staff and volunteers safe.

Lastly, please be patient with us as we work to provide the appropriate supplies for everyone in need.

Learn more about pantry support and donation drop-offs.