Nuzzles and Co. helps Utahns in need feed their pets during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Want to help pets during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Nuzzles & Co. Pet Rescue and Adoption is helping to provide food for pets whose owners have lost jobs due to COVID-19 and is also accepting donations through pop-up pet pantry support.

“We can do this with the financial support of the Jason Heigl Foundation” said, Jamie Usry, Nuzzles & Co. executive director. “Many people are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19 and will be forced to make tough, financial decisions soon. Sadly, many people begin to consider surrendering their pets to shelters when money gets tight because the cost of pet food or cat litter can be too much to handle. During this crisis, shelters across the state simply can not handle an influx of animal surrenders from people who can not afford their pets’ care. Nuzzles & Co. wants to ensure that people and their pets are able to stay together during this crisis.”

Dog and cat food and cat litter is available for owners to pick up at the Nuzzles & Co. Rescue Ranch in Summit County seven days a week. The Pop-Up Pet Pantry support will be available in Salt Lake, Utah, and Davis Counties throughout April and into May. People can also drop off donations at these locations.

Click here for specific dates and locations for pop-up pet pantry support.

