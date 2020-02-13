Numbers show 2020 is off to deadly start across Northern Utah

The year 2020 is off to a deadly start across the Wasatch Front and surrounding areas. Since the beginning of the year, there have been nearly a dozen shootings.

In the past week alone, there were three shootings from February 7th – February 10th in West Valley City, North Ogden, and Salt Lake City. The most recent in Salt Lake City left a woman, Natalie Thurber, dead after her live-in boyfriend, Michael Nance, shot her as she was fleeing their home. That’s according to court documents.

“Horrible news to just hear and wake up to and kind of witness,” said Katrina Johnson, Thurber’s neighbor. The fatal shooting happened in the area of 200 South 300 East.

“Through an apartment window, there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Chief Mike Brown of the Salt Lake City Police Department. In the midst of the gunfire, a Salt Lake City Police officer was also injured. He’s expected to be okay.

In North Ogden, 29-year-old Dalton Wood was found lying in the street on Saturday. He later died from his injuries. Police say it was after Dalton was shot in an ongoing dispute with 32-year-old Ryan Dash who is now charged with his murder.

“I heard another four boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Rafael Juarez, a neighbor of a deadly shooting victim in West Valley City. In this shooting, West Valley City Police say a domestic violence incident turned deadly. “A woman called and said her ex-husband showed up at the scene and shot her and her boyfriend,” said Roxanne Vainuku, the PIO for West Valley City Police Department.

In the past month, there have also been other shootings in Salt Lake City, Taylorsville, Millcreek, Murray, Ogden as well as the deadliest in Tooele County which is now one of Utah’s worst mass shootings. It’s when police said 16-year-old Colin Haynie shot five family members, killing four.

“This wasn’t a horrific act all occurring in one minute, I snapped. This is something that methodically happened over a five-hour period,” said Scott Broadhead, the Tooele County Attorney.

The numbers indicate nearly one person has been shot and killed weekly since the beginning of the year.

