‘Numbers are way down’ | Park City businesses take hit without Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The festival is over, and business owners are no longer hoping for a better-than-expected Sundance Film Festival.

They’re facing up to reality: an online-only Sundance Film Festival struck a broad blow to businesses who depend on the infusion of money Sundance brings, year after year.

“Numbers are way down, ya know?” said Matt Phillips with Wasatch Brew Pub.

He says a recent weather pattern of snow thankfully brought tourists — making what could have been a devastating economic week a little less so.

“It’s not movie-goers, it’s skiers. So it’s more family oriented. It’s not people coming in from LA, coming in from New York, and really dining with us and spending that money,” said Phillips.

The unmistakable impact of Sundance — and this year, its absence — snapped into focus for businesses, who for decades have relied upon and expected a surge in sales.

They typically rent out their prime real estate to corporations during Sundance, and not having that money is a giant difference year-over-year.

“You start to count on it,” said Scott Thomson, who owns a cocktail lounge and music hall along Main Street.

“It’s not a good strategy, maybe, but you do — you started to count on that revenue happening every year — and it was significant,” added Thomson.

He owns O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge & Music Hall, which during a typical Sundance, can host hundreds of guests.

“We would typically have huge events. With 500 people downstairs, another 300 up here. And, when none of that’s happening, it’s so deflating,” he said.

Nobody thought this year would be a bonanza, according to businesses who spoke to ABC4. And certainly some businesses fared better than others. But for a number of groups — Uber drivers, airlines, event planners, servers, theaters in Salt Lake, hotels — the impact of no Sundance business was significant this year.