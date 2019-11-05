Number of registered voters in Weber County continues to increase

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – By the end of Monday, almost all ballots will be accounted for and tallied in Weber County in preparation for Tuesday’s local election.

With about 256,000 residents living in the Northern Utah county, Weber County Auditor Ricky Hatch said there are roughly 105,000 registered voters.

Of those, nearly 27,000 will have taken their ballot to a mail or dropbox location to be counted.

“We love to see the turnout, we love when voters are engaged and showing out, making their voice heard,” Hatch said. “That’s the pillar of good governments, is making sure your citizens are involved.”

Resident Sandy Bezyack said she took her ballot to the dropbox, casting in her vote for the election.

“Living in the city and where I grew up, and the county we live in is very important to know who that individual is,” Bezyack said. “Who’s gonna help us with each aspect in our county.”

But others like Tommy Secrist are choosing not to.

“’cause I don’t pay attention to a lot of that stuff is happening,” Secrist said. “And I don’t think I should have an opinion on how to fix things if I don’t know what the problem is.”

While not everyone registers to vote, Hatch said the county has never had so many registered, and over the last four years, the number continues to increase.

However, Hatch said the number of those voting won’t be as high this year due to only three cities in the county running mayoral races, and the rest city council.

“Hooper has the highest turnout at 31 percent so far and they have a mayoral race,” Hooper said. “The lowest turnout is still almost 20 percent.”

Results will be available anywhere from 8 to 10 o’clock on Tuesday night and will be posted on weberelections.com.

Hatch said it’s not too late for residents to vote as long they take their ballot to a dropbox by Tuesday before 8 p.m.

