Number of medical cannabis processors won’t be capped

But it will cost a bundle to become one.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Agriculture hosted a public hearing Wednesday to discuss the new administrative rules regarding medical cannabis processing.

Andrew Rigby is the Director of Medical Cannabis and Industrial Hemp at the Dept. of Agriculture.



He said, “The majority of the products consumed by patients in the state of Utah will most likely be oil concentrate derivatives, therefore, processing is paramount to the entire process.”

The rule will cover:

Security plans

Inventory control system use

Blueprints for facilities

List of activities for the facility

Recall plan

Extraction techniques (for extraction facilities)

Agent registration requirements

License application requirements, including background checks and payment of application fees

Requirement to comply with the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) 21 part 111 for dietary supplements.

The rule will also outline two levels of processor licenses available: Tier 1 and tier 2.

Tier one processors will be able to dry, trim and cure harvested plants. They will be able to extract and refine oils and formulate product, as well as package and label products. A tier one license will cost the processor $100,000 per year.

Tier two facilities will only be licensed the package and label products. A tier two license will cost the processor $35,000 per year.

Unlike growing licenses, there will be no cap on the number of processing licenses awarded to qualifying applicants.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: