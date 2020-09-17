Nu Skin employees participate in 17th annual Force for Good Day

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Nu Skin employees didn’t let COVID-19 stop them from participating in the company’s 17th annual Force for Good Day. More than 1,200 Provo-based employees and their families received one of 15 service projects with all the necessary supplies to complete the various projects at home.

Projects ranged from creating children’s face masks to baking meals for families in need. The service projects performed by the Nu Skin employees will go on to benefit eight different charity partners including Community Action Services and Food Bank, United Way of Utah County, Now I Can Foundation, and Boys and Girls Club of America and other local charities.







More than 5,000 items to give to those in needs were made on the Force for Good Day through Nu Skin.

Children’s face masks for local preschools were made with animal faces and fun characters. Employees also made puppets for children who have disabilities and have limited use of their arms. Face shields were designed for local students and teachers. Homework kits were also organized for children learning to speak English as their second language. Meals were also made for families in need.

Nu Skin provided various drop-off locations throughout Utah Valley to make it easy for employees to drop off their completed service projects wherever they may have completed them.