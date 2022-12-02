GLEN CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comment on the authorization of bicycle use on the Stud Horse Trail network.

NPS officials have started work on an Environmental Assessment (EA) to analyze bicycle use and its possible impact on the area’s resources and values.

NPS is asking for public comment through Dec. 16.

The Stud Horse Trail is adjacent to Hwy. 80 in Utah and Arizona, and the trail network includes Skylight Arch Trail and the Stud Horse trail segments.

In 2019, NPS converted an existing user-created trackway network atop Stud Horse Mesa into a trail network for hiking. This trail network lies on both Bureau of Land Management (BLM)-owned land and land that is privately owned.

Currently, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (NRA) has no trails open to cyclists, yet, NPS states that it is an extremely popular activity amongst visitors, both within the local community and throughout the region.

Courtesy of NPS

“Providing a multi-use trail that is open to hikers and cyclists would expand recreational

opportunities in the area and could potentially benefit the local economy,” a release states.

NPS is currently initiating the assessment and encourages public participation throughout the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review process, during which the public has two opportunities to formally comment on the project.

At this time, NPS is in the initial project scoping phase, and will seek public comment a second time following release of the assessment.

Comments may also be submitted by mail to:

Superintendent

Glen Canyon NRA

PO Box 1507

Page, AZ 86040

NPS states that all comments will be considered during preparation of the environmental assessment.

NPS will not accept comments over the phone, by fax, e-mail, or in person.