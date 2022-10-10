SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A truck hauling 400 gallons of fertilizer spilled onto an I-80 ramp after crashing and rolling Monday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, says the truck was traveling northbound on I-15 before taking a ramp to eastbound I-80 in South Salt Lake.

At one point, the driver reportedly lost control and rolled the truck, spilling an estimated 400 gallons of fertilizer onto the freeway.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

Authorities say the driver was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene, but was not taken to the hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers reportedly closed the ramp and reopened one lane at around 11:15 a.m.

They are currently working to clear the spill at the scene of the crash.

Sgt. Roden is advising the public to be cautious of first responders.

No further information is currently available.