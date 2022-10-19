SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — SLCPD has reportedly taken the suspect of the domestic violence SWAT situation near 1100 East 2905 South into custody after receiving a search warrant for the residence.

At this time, all street closures in the area have been lifted.

According to the agency, there were two other people in the home, though nobody inside was injured.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide more updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY: NOW: SLCPD SWAT on scene of domestic violence situation, shelter in place issued

OCTOBER 19, 2022 / 12:12 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) SWAT Team is reportedly helping officers investigate a domestic violence situation near a residence at 1100 East 2905 South.

The agency says that there is a person in the home refusing to come out.

SLCPD has issued a shelter the place in protocol in the below shaded area as a result. This area includes homes on Zenith Avenue and Crandall Avenue between 1100 East and 1200 East. People living in the shaded area who are not home at this time will reportedly not be allowed inside the area.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.