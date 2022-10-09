UPDATE: 10/9/22 2:14 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) states that the scene at Sugarmont Apartments has been secured.

Police say all road closures have been lifted.

SLCPD is currently working to confirm information about the incident and will provide updates as they are available.

One person is reportedly in custody and there are no reported injuries at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

———————————————————————————————————-

ORIGINAL STORY: 10/9/22 1:56 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of Sugarmont Apartments in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City due to an ongoing incident.

SLCPD states that their officers are working quickly but safely to secure the scene and to confirm the public is safe.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, including the nearby parks.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.