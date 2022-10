SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Police are currently investigating the scene of a crash that occurred at 400 South 400 West Thursday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that one or more individuals involved sustained critical injuries.

The agency notes that eastbound and westbound traffic on 400 South is down to one lane at 400 West.

Residents and travelers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.