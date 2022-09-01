SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have released new details regarding an incident with UTA in the area of 900 S and 200 W in Salt Lake City.

According to police, at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night, two Utah Transit Authority officers approached an individual who stated he had been robbed and provided a description of a suspect.

Police say the two UTA officers made contact with a 50-year-old man who matched the description of the alleged robbery. Authorities state that during the encounter the alleged suspect pulled out and pointed a knife at the officers.

Officials say one of the officers drew his weapon and fired in self-defense. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and neither officer sustained injuries.

The West Valley Police Department is taking over the investigation and ABC4.com will continue to update as more details become available.

