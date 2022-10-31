UPDATE:

Oct 31, 2022 / 6:25 PM

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Highway Patrol reported that all westbound lanes on I-80 at 2500 East have been blocked. Crews are directing traffic to southbound I-215. UHP estimates it will take one to two hours before lanes reopen.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A vehicle crash has caused Utah Highway Patrol to close the westbound lane of Interstate 80 at 2800 East in Salt Lake County. Utah Department of Transportation advised using I-215 as an alternate route.

Sgt. Cameron Roden of UHP said that there are reportedly at least three semi-trucks involved in the accident. Paramedics have arrived but have yet to transport anyone to the hospital. He added that there may be a fuel leak on one of the semi-trucks hauling fuel, and UHP is working to contain that.

No further information is available at the moment.