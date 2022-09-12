SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – The city of Sandy is experiencing a significant power outage, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The outage is reportedly affecting 1,700 homes in the area, and has also caused a traffic light outage.

Traffic lights along 10600 South between 700 East and 1300 East are currently malfunctioning.

Officials are advising to please use caution when driving through these areas, and to treat the intersections as four-way stops.

Sandy City officials are reportedly working with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) to resolve the issue.

Rocky Mountain Power states that power should be restored by 1:30 p.m.

No further information is currently available.