TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An incident of road rage reportedly led to a man being shot in the face in Taylorsville Tuesday.

Taylorsville Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the area of 6200 South and 3200 West Tuesday evening.

Two male drivers were allegedly involved in a fit of road rage when the cars stopped, and one driver shot the other in the face, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, as well as cooperating with police.

The shooter is reportedly also cooperating with police, according to Taylorsville Police Sgt. Bennett.

This incident is currently under investigation.

No further information available at this time.