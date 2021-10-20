NOW HIRING: Carvana hiring hundreds in the SLC area

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Online auto retailer Carvana is hiring 220 Salt Lake City-area positions for their newest vehicle inspection center in Tooele.

The two-day hiring event is set to take place on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Best Western Inn Tooele on 365 N. Main St.

The company is looking to fill multiple positions spanning entry-level to experienced inventory associates, automotive technicians, and autobody and paint technicians.

In a press release, the company says “Interested candidates are encouraged to come by and learn about Carvana’s culture, open positions, and participate in on-site interviews with hiring managers.”

Carvana also says candidates can get same-day job offers on-site and designated positions are eligible for sign-on bonuses and relocation assistance.