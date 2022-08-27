UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say.
Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat.
Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that the boy broke his leg due to a dirtbike crash.
Lone Peak Fire District crews are reportedly also assisting with medical help at the scene.
No further information is currently available.