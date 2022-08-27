(Courtesy of Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah County Search and Rescue (UCSAR) is conducting a rescue mission below Mt. Timpanogos, officials say.

Crews are reportedly working to bring a 16-year-old boy with a broken leg out from an area near Sagebrush Flat.

(Courtesy of Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, reports that the boy broke his leg due to a dirtbike crash.

Lone Peak Fire District crews are reportedly also assisting with medical help at the scene.

No further information is currently available.