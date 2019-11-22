Days
Nov. 21 is World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – November 21 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day, a day “people around the world unite to demand a better fight against the world’s toughest cancer.”

Alex Trebek, diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, shared a heartfelt plea to bring an end to the deadly disease on social media Thursday morning.

“In nearly every country, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits,” Trebek said.

This makes pancreatic cancer one of the world’s deadliest cancers.

Events took place around the world and here in Utah to shine a spotlight on the deadly disease.

ABC4’s Jason Nguyen emceed the event in Salt Lake City Thursday night. The event paid respect to those lost to pancreatic cancer and allowed family members to gather and mourn.

