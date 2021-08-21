Not for the faint of heart: Southern Utah resort offers aerial stairway 400 ft. above ground

CANYON POINT, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a getaway with a little bit of a thrill? A resort in southern Utah, Amangiri, is ready for you with a unique installation to give you a stunning view of the surrounding red rock.

Amangiri, located on 600 acres of the Colorado Plateau in Canyon Point, Utah, is built into the red rock landscape. The all-suite luxury resort not only offers stunning views over the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument but gives you a chance to explore the nearby nature.

One way to explore the surrounding desert is the new Cave Peak Stairway. Described as a one-of-a-kind installation, Amangiri’s Cave Peak Stairway raises some 400 feet above the ground with the 120 steps accessible from the resort’s Cave Peak Via Ferrata Trail.

Cave Peak Stairway at Amangiri in southern Utah. (Amangiri)

Cave Peak Stairway at Amangiri in southern Utah. (Amangiri)

Amangiri in southern Utah. (Amangiri)

In addition to the Cave Peak Stairway, Amangiri offers guests the chance to explore Lake Powell, tour the plateau on horseback, or private air tours via plane, helicopter, or a hot air balloon. Among those known to visit the area are Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin, according to Insider.

