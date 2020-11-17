Northern Utah public health leaders urge residents to follow Gov. Herbert’s mandate

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Public health leaders in Northern Utah are advising residents to stick to those in their households and avoid social gatherings. they’re concerned case counts will continue to soar.

Over 10 thousand people are battling COVID-19 in the Weber-Morgan Health district and public health leaders say they’re struggling to keep up with case counts.

“The daily new cases increase, you know for the last 8 weeks or so, so it’s really stressing not only the healthcare system, but the public health cares’,” said Zach Heuscher, epidemiologist for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

The majority of cases are among 22 to 44 year old’s. District leaders are also seeing a growing number of cases coming from young children.

“It’s showing spread within schools, mostly K-12 and also within the community and within worksites as well,” said Heuscher.

The Bear River Health Department is tracking data through a new dashboard, reporting nearly 8 thousand people infected with the virus.

“Just this week, we trained every staff member at the health department to do contact tracing to prepare for the coming weeks, when we expect to see 300, 400, maybe 500 toward the end of December,” said Caleb Harrison, epidemiologist for the Bear River Health Department.

The district is seeing an average of 183 cases a day for the past week.

“Are we able to stay on top of the work? Yes, just barely. Every week is a new challenge of how we manage to contact all the cases that tested positive and preform contact tracing for them,” said Harrison.

Public health leaders are encouraging residents to celebrate the holidays only with the people they live with and to follow the governor’s mandate to prevent cases from getting worse.