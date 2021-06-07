Northern Utah food truck vandalized

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A well-known food truck in Northern Utah was vandalized over the weekend.

The World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck, which serves Filipino and Asian Fusion dishes, shared photos of the vandalism on social media Sunday, saying:

“We are not going to have hatred stop us from sharing our culture. Thank you for all the people reaching out. We are just so hurt right now and don’t what to comment on anything. Please don’t be offended if we don’t answer any questions at this time.”

Photos shared to Facebook, which may be disturbing to some viewers, including racial slurs. You can see the photos, with the blurred graffiti, below.

Vandalism found on Northern Utah food truck (The World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck)



On Sunday, the owners thanked the community for reaching out to them, saying “all the love is truly overwhelming.”

“We have got alot of questions about what do we need and things like that, so we are just asking if people will come to the Philippines Independence Day Celebration so everyone can meet those of us from the Philippines and see how truly beautiful and kind our culture is. We really love our friends and family in Utah and we are happy to be here with you all.”

There is no word yet on if any suspects have been identified.

In early May, the World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck visited Good Things Utah to discuss their signature dishes and share one of their recipes.