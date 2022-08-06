SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! Today will be a tale of two different states. In northern Utah, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms as a system moves through, while southern Utah gets mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

In northern Utah, the best chance for storms will come from mid to late morning through the heart of the afternoon. Along the Wasatch Front, the best timing looks to be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., but that is dependent on how quickly the system moves through. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning, so stay weather-aware, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Some spots will see more than others, and there is a slight chance that some in northern Utah will get through the day mostly dry, but it’s more likely than not that most see wet weather at some point. By the evening, the system will start to pull away and drier air will begin to move in, which will result in mostly dry skies across the state Saturday night. Another product of the system will be cooler air for northern Utah and daytime highs mainly in the 70s and 80s, with most along the Wasatch Front seeing low to mid 80s. Outside of showers and storms, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Meanwhile, in southern Utah, skies look to be mostly dry with only a slight chance in southwestern Utah, generally in the higher terrain. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as daytime highs climb to near or just below seasonal averages. On Sunday, we’ll be looking at a good amount of sunshine across the state as daytime highs climb roughly 1-3 degrees down south and 3-5 degrees up north.

Temperatures will continue to increase slightly on Monday as moisture remains low. As we move towards midweek there’s a chance we get another surge of monsoon moisture, with the bulk of the moisture arriving for the second half of the workweek. This would result in scattered storms being possible across the state and a little dip in our temperatures, but it looks like we’ll stay close to averages.

The takeaway? Scattered storms are expected in northern Utah Saturday as southern Utah looks at mostly dry skies!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!