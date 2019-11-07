Northbound I-15 reduced to 2 lanes in SLC Sunday

Lane closures will allow crews to repair damaged concrete pavement near 1100 South; I-15 on-ramp closure also scheduled at 4500 South

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Northbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes in Salt Lake City on Sunday.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says drivers should plan for delays of 20 minutes or more near 1100 South from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crews will be working to repair damaged pavement on the freeway.

Also in Salt Lake County, the southbound I-15 on-ramp at 4500 South will close from Saturday, Nov. 9, at 9 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 10, at 9 a.m. Crews will be replacing a section of concrete pavement on the ramp, and drivers will need to use alternate routes such as 5300 South to access southbound I-15.

Visit udottraffic.utah.gov for the latest in traffic and construction projects.

