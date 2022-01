WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into a crash in Woods Cross this morning.

Northbound I-15 is closed at 2600 S in Davis County.

UHP reports that this was an automobile-pedestrian accident.

Authorities are asking to please use alternate routes through the area.

The road may be closed into the 10 a.m. hour.

Story will be updated as more information is provided.