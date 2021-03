DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash that has caused the closure of Northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 328.

The freeway will be shut down as crews work to clear and investigate the crash.

It is unknown if there are any injuries in the crash.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route or avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Update will be posted as they become available.