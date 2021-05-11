North Salt Lake man killed in Nevada crash

TONOPAH, Nev. (ABC4) – A North Salt Lake man is dead after a crash in Nevada.

At around 9:20 p.m. MT on Monday, May 3, Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 6 in Esmeralda County, about 24 miles north of Tonopah.

Through a preliminary investigation, troopers determined a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 in the westbound travel lane. A westbound tractor-trailer attempted to steer out of the truck’s way to avoid a collision but was unable to avoid the pickup.

Troopers say the left front of the pickup struck the left side of the tractor-trailer, then went across the eastbound lane, onto the dirt shoulder. The semi continued forward, jackknifing on the westbound shoulder.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 22-year-old Christopher Delgado-Rosas of North Salt Lake, was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation by Nevada authorities.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.