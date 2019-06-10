North Ogden vet center renamed after fallen hero

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The legacy of a fallen soldier from Utah is living on in a new way.

Following a dedication ceremony in North Ogden on Monday, Major Brent Taylor’s name is now a symbol of reaching out to and taking care of our veterans.

Family, friends, elected officials and others gathered to pay tribute to Taylor, who laid down his life in the service of our country.

“Tragically, on Saturday, November 3, 2018, Major Taylor’s unit came under attack and he was killed in the line of duty,” said Candace Monzon, acting director of the North Ogden Vet Center.

Seven months later, that sacrifice is being honored with patriotism, prayer and a moment of silence.

All part of the dedication ceremony renaming the center as the Major Brent Taylor Vet Center Outstation.

“It means everything. It means he gets to live on. It means a piece of him gets to live on. It means, hopefully, we and our children will stand on his shoulders, other people who maybe never met him can be inspired by his story and that legacy of leadership and service,” said his widow, Jennie Taylor.

Representative Rob Bishop ran the bill in the House to make it happen. He says it was one of the easiest pieces of legislation he’s ever gotten through because of the cause.

“He lived his life as a hero in everything that he did. How he treated his family, how he was raised, how he was as a kid, what he did in the community,” said Bishop, (R) Utah.

That hero’s legacy now lives on with the center that bears his name.

A place to connect veterans with the services they need to meet the challenges of life after the military.

“There’s nothing wrong with getting help from places like this to meet those challenges head-on. People become better from being in places like this,” said Bishop.

It’s also a permanent reminder to the community that freedom comes at a cost.

“Both of us feel the weight of the thousands, and thousands of lives that have been given for our country and we know Brent is just one of those,” said Taylor.

Major Taylor volunteered for several deployments with the Utah National Guard.

The former North Ogden mayor was beloved by his community and people across the state.

