North Ogden retirement community administers COVID-19 vaccine doses to all residents

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Almost all residents of a North Ogden retirement community received the second of the two-dose vaccine against COVID-19.

Officials say just a handful of residents at The Lodge at North Ogden who missed the first clinic will receive their first dose.

The onsite clinic by Omnicare/CVS was scheduled for a 10 a.m. launch Thursday, Feb. 11, with all residents and associates being vaccinated throughout the day until 4 p.m.

Among the residents was 81-year-old Army veteran, Stuart Lee, who officials say is eager to continue to socialize with his friends at The Lodge, and reconnect with old friends throughout the country.

Officials added in a press release that Lee looks forward to the freedom he’ll gain from increased immunity against COVID-19. That freedom will afford him more opportunities to engage with his church and share with neighbors the many hobbies he’s explored during the pandemic, including assembling a detailed history of his family and polishing rocks for making jewelry.

“I would like to have a jewelry-making class to help my friends here produce something of personal value for someone they know,” Lee said. That will likely be possible thanks to the Watermark University classes that typically fill up the community calendar at The Lodge, offering residents options to teach and take a range of classes to boost their minds, bodies and spirits. The full return of these classes will help the community regain much of the vibrancy that initially attracted residents to The Lodge. “

“This second vaccine clinic is cause for celebration here at The Lodge at North Ogden,” said Executive Director Kelly Flint. “By the end of the day on Thursday, nearly all of our residents will have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. We are optimistic about our community’s future and that of our wonderful residents, who have demonstrated remarkable resiliency over the past year.”

At the clinic, a registered nurse was on hand to monitor residents for reactions to the vaccine. Under Watermark’s “Stay Safe. Be Well” program, the staff has been trained to constantly watch residents for symptoms of the disease and will continue to do so regarding response to the vaccine.