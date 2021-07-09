North Ogden City: ‘Vandalism is at an all time high’

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – City officials are urging citizens to be on the lookout for suspected vandals after various parts of North Ogden were discovered defaced, Friday.

“We’ve all heard the saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’ right? Well, it takes a community to keep our city clean, safe, and vandalism free,” exclaims North Ogden City.

According to the board, the amount of vandalism they have been seeing is at an all time high.

(NORTH OGDEN CITY)

City officials say “PLEASE, if you see someone vandalizing North Ogden City property call Dispatch at 801-629-8221” and if you find vandalism that has already occurred, call the Parks Department at 801-940-1944 or 801-737-0587.

“Let’s keep North Ogden City one of the most beautiful cities in the state and stop the vandals,” they add.

According to Intermountain Legal, a person suspected of vandalism can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor for less than $500 in damage to a second-degree felony for more than $5,000.