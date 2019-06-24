North Front Sound hosts international a’cappella chorus, Zero8, on July 7

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Zero8 is an internationally acclaimed men’s a’cappella chorus from Stockholm, Sweden. The group is in Salt Lake City to compete in the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Contest on July 7th at 7pm.

The last two times Zero8 has finished in the top five of the competition, which includes choruses from across the world. They also represent the SNOBS (Society of Nordic Barbershop Singers), who have won the society’s chorus championship twelve years in a row.

The July 7th show also features two top rated quartets, Trocadero and Throwback. A third quartet featured, Rawsundah, is from Sweden and has won its first appearance this year at the international content.

Trocadero: Won the International Collegiate Quartet gold medal in 2015.

Throwback – Won the bronze medal at international contest last year, and enters the content this year ranked number two.

North Front Sound is a local chapter of the BHS, based in Davis County, Utah. They are the local a’cappella quartet privileged to host this fantastic show.

Tickets are just $20 for a rare opportunity to hear some of the best international professional a’ccapella singing in the world.

Tickets on sale at Arttix.ArtSaltLake.org.

Special for ABC4 Viewers : PROMO CODE:NFS15 to get the discounted rate of $15.

This article contains sponsored content.