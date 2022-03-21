EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a noose that was found on the ground at the Eagle Mountain project site on March 18.

Mortenson Construction is giving a $100,000 reward for information leading up to the identification of the person responsible for the incident.

The company is a contractor building a Facebook data center.

In a statement, Mortenson Construction said:

“Mortenson’s priority is the safety and welfare of our team members and everyone on our projects. We are responding to and investigating a noose found on the ground at the Eagle Mountain project site. We strongly condemn and have zero tolerance for hate, racism, or bigotry in any form, and we have a clear anti-harassment, anti-discrimination policy.“

The company stopped work on the construction site to immediately address the matter with its team members and project partners, the company says. The company is currently working with a private investigator to identify those who are responsible.

Back in November, a racial slur was found at the same construction site inside of a portable bathroom.

In that incident, a $50,000 reward was offered for information to help identify the person who wrote the slur.