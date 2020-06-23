Nonprofit sees increase in abuse survivors seeking shelter in Cache & Rich counties

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A spike in clients seeking shelter from domestic violence in Cache and Rich counties is becoming a cause for concern for a non-profit in Logan.

There would normally be CAPSA clients in this room, but because of COVID-19 clients have been dispersed throughout the community, according to the executive director.

The shelter supports children who have escaped with a parent from physical or sexual abuse.

“We typically have about 20 individuals that we shelter each night, last week we had over 47 individuals,” said the Executive Director of CAPSA, Jill Anderson.

CAPSA, also known as Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, is struggling to help the Cache and Rich County communities.

“I absolutely think it’s because of COVID-19, we’ve never seen increases in numbers, like we’re seeing right now,” said Anderson.

Because of COVID-19, CAPSA isn’t able to keep everyone in their shelters.

“One of the things is just secure off-site spaces and hotel rooms and things that we’re paying for nightly so the increase in numbers requesting shelter, coupled with the expense of sheltering them off-site has just put a tremendous strain on our organization,” she added.



The organization has spent over $16,000 in hotel fees for clients in just the past couple of months, according to CAPSA leaders.

“It’s really going to require the efforts of our community to come out and support our work during this time to ensure that we can maintain zero turn-away of our shelter and ensure that everybody has a safe place to stay,” said Anderson.

Anderson says you can contact CAPSA for help at 435-753-2500.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.