‘Nobody Is Invincible’: Reminder to be safe while boating

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Divison of Parks and Recreation released a new public safety announcement called “Nobody Is Invincible.”

State officials say the campaign was released earlier than expected due to the increase Utah has seen in boating-related incidents within the last month.

Utah has already experienced six boating-related deaths this year, according to Utah Divison of Parks and Recreation. The division says that number is two-thirds of last year’s total.

Eighty percent of Utah’s boating-related deaths involved people not wearing life jackets, according to officials.

Officials say even though the law only requires boaters to have a life jacket available, having one fastened during activities can make a world of difference should something happen.

The goal of “Nobody is Invincible,” according to officials, is to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a life jacket at all times.

Officials said the majority of boating deaths take place on smaller sized boats under 21 feet, with light wind and on waves smaller than two feet.

Officials are advising the public to be ready and be prepared and to remember that “Nobody is Invincible.”

