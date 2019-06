SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Utah Scottish Festival & Highland Games has been bringing its guests a broad cross-section of the musical, culinary and historical culture of Scotland for 45 years.

Utah Scottish Association Board Member Jordan Hinckley joined ABC4 News at 4 to expand on why it’s the perfect plan for your weekend.

The festival features food, performances and even sporting events. It runs June 7 until June 9 at the Utah State Fair Park.

For more information click here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: