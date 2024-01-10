SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A strike team of experts from Utah government agencies and research universities released data and insights, which they say make it clear there is no single solution to cure the lake.

In their report, which was released on Wednesday, Jan. 10, the strike team said the lake needs a “wide suite of policies” implemented by lawmakers in the 2024 legislative session to bring more water into the lake.

“Restoring the Great Salt Lake to health will not be a one-year, one-policy, one-constituency solution,” said Great Salt Lake Commissioner and strike team co-chair Brian Steed. “Rather, a coordinated, data-driven approach will be necessary so decision-makers can evaluate tradeoffs and balance competing interests.”

In 2023, the Great Salt Lake saw some relief and recovery, largely thanks to the impacts of a record-breaking snow year. Utah reservoirs gained the highest volume ever recorded and lake salinity levels in the south arm reached healthy levels because of high inflows and the raising of the berm that connects the north and south arms of the lake.

However, the Great Salt Lake strike team said an increase in precipitation will be offset by rising temperatures and an increase in evaporation.

So what can lawmakers do? The strike team suggests a change in the water conservation strategy would be a good place to start.

In their report, the strike team said water conservation efforts are ineffective if that conserved water does not end up in the lake down the line.

“Water shepherding ensures that water conserved within the Great Salt Lake Basin flows to the Great Salt Lake,” the strike team wrote in their report. “The shepherding process requires accurate measurement, robust accounting models, and timely adjustments so depletions can be accurately quantified. Restoring Great Salt Lake to a healthy range involves filling the lake to a healthy level and then maintaining that level.”

Keeping the lake at healthy levels won’t be an easy job, according to the report. Lawmakers will have to balance the needs of the Utah population with the needs of the lake.

“The strike team’s work once again provides bedrock data for understanding lake levels, water flows, and conservation needs,” said Utah Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Joel Ferry. “I firmly believe Utah can set a new standard for the healthy recovery of a terminal lake, but it will require a significant amount of collaboration, innovative policymaking, and long-term commitment. I’m optimistic we can get this done.”

To see the summary of Great Salt Lake Data and Insights, click here.