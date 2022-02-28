SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah has announced that there will be no public memorial event for a student that died earlier this month.

The school says that last week they met with the family of Zhifan Dong, a first-year undergraduate student from China who was killed when her boyfriend gave her a lethal dose of heroin in a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.

Dong’s parents met with campus leaders, faculty, and friends of their daughter for a private commemoration and the family expressed appreciation for the condolences received.

Her family has asked for “privacy as they grieve their loss, and in accordance with this request, the university has not planned a public memorial event,” a press release from the university states.

In a statement, the University of Utah said:

“We acknowledge that for some people, a public memorial would help bring closure and more adequately demonstrate our compassion. In this instance, however, our first obligation is to the family, and we will respect their request.”

The school went on to say, “The details surrounding Zhifan’s tragic death are still under police investigation so we cannot speak about the particular circumstances.”

Dong, 19, was found dead at the Quality inn Motel in downtown Salt Lake City on Feb. 11 after her boyfriend, 26-year-old Haoyu Wang, told police that he injected her with heroin to “relieve her from suffering.”

Wang then allegedly emailed the University of Utah Police telling them he injected his girlfriend who also attended the University of Utah with heroin. He indicated to police that both of them would be dead when they were found, court records state.

Wang then allegedly injected himself with heroin and remained in the room until police arrived.

Wang was charged on Feb. 25 for first-degree murder and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.