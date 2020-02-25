No one injured during officer involved shooting in West Point

WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4 News) – No one was injured during an officer involved shooting in West Point Tuesday morning.

According to a press release issued by Davis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male at a residence near 4600 West 800 North.

Although shots were fired, no one was struck. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of an unrelated medical issue. Once released, he will be booked into the Davis County Jail.

MEDIA ALERT: There was an officer-involved shooting in West Point this morning. Basic details will be shared in a release shortly. It is important to note no one was injured.#DavisSheriffUT — Davis County Sheriff's Office (@DavisSheriffUT) February 25, 2020

The incident will be investigated by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team.

