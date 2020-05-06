‘No one can prepare you for the death that you see’: Intermountain Healthcare professionals recount New York COVID-19 experiences

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A team of healthcare professionals with Intermountain Healthcare volunteered their time and efforts to help an over-run, New York state healthcare system – and workers – to better aid those fighting COVID-19; and now, they’re home.

“We landed in a New York that was eerily quiet,” said Dr. RJ Bunnel, an Intermountain hospital physician.

“No one can prepare you for the death that you see,” said Whitney Hilton, RN, an Intermountain Healthcare nurse.

Intermountain Healthcare sent 100 healthcare workers from around the state to New York to assist clinicians in caregiving efforts to New Yorkers affected by the respiratory virus.

“We saw some really hard things in New York City,” Bunnel said. “And these hard things were happening in places like Long Island Jewish, wish you know, is really suburban. It’s not just the big city being affected by this disease.”

“It’s also a very lonely disease,” said Dr. Dixie Harris, an Intermountain hospital physician. “Because patients are all there, we’re all in masks, gowned and different personal protective equipment but they didn’t have their loved one at their side.”

Due to a high-volume of people being treated within New York hospitals, these Utah healthcare professionals say New York staff continue to work long hours to care for the sick, but are very grateful to the Intermountain employees for their help.

“What I saw was workers working day and night, and most workers told me they couldn’t remember the last day they had had off,” Harris said.

While 100 Intermountain employees left the Beehive State to help New York – a state in distress – these medical professionals say they experienced moments of joy, hardship and lessons they’ll never forget.

A moment of joy for Dr. Harland Hayes, an Intermountain hospital physician, was being able to help deliver a baby in the emergency room, and see life brought into the world, rather than taken away.

“It was remarkable. No woman dreams of delivery a baby in the emergency department in New York City during a pandemic,” Hayes said.

He continued to say once the woman safely delivered the baby safely, she and her newborn son were taken to labor and delivery, and on their way to that floor, he said healthcare workers had smiles on their faces and applauded the new life.

Courtesy Intermountain Healthcare

Courtesy Intermountain Healthcare

Courtesy Intermountain Healthcare

Courtesy Intermountain Healthcare

Courtesy Intermountain Healthcare

While each healthcare professional shared their own, personal experiences Wednesday, Hilton said there’s a COVID-19 patient she’ll never forget.

“I sat down one day and thought, what was the difference in this one patient,” Hilton said. “And what it was the humanity. We were still reminded when we walked into his room every day that he was a person. And that these people want him back.”

While Bunnel, Harris, Hilton, and Hayes witnessed the death of many firsthand, they all say they’re grateful for the experience and the heroic effort of all who are working around-the-clock to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Now, Hilton says she received a personalized letter from Taylor Swift and a box full of merchandise for her 30th birthday and for her volunteer efforts in New York City.

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

