No more strings attached: Mass of string removed from buck’s antlers in Utah

A Utah deer, caught in string believed to be a hammock. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists were able to find the deer, tranquilize it, and remove the string. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A buck had a weight taken off his shoulders – and his head – last week in southern Utah.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says biologists were called to reports of a mule deer buck with a huge mass of string caught in his antlers and obscuring his vision.

After tranquilizing the buck, biologists were able to remove the string – believed to be a hammock – and released the buck with a GPS collar.

Biologists were able to capture the buck on camera after releasing him, saying it “looks like he’s doing great!”

In colorado, a bull elk recently had a tire removed from its neck after it had been there for at least two years.